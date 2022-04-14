Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to “Hold”

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pentair has been witnessing strong demand in the residential focused businesses, which is expected to continue. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses continues to pick up on strong demand recovery. Pentair expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2022 between $3.70 and $3.80. The guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 10% at the mid-point. Cost inflation and impact of supply chain disruptions are likely to weigh on the company's results in tghe near term. Nevertheless, gains from productivity improvement, price hikes and gains from its cost control efforts are likely to offset some of these impacts. Focus on digital initiatives, innovation and acquisitions will drive growth for the company. Pentair has embarked on a Transformation Program that is expected to lead to margin expansion of at least 300 basis points by 2025.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

