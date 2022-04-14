Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

NYSE PRI opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

