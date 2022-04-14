Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) to Hold

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PCOR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.18.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $79,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

