Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Hold

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

RWT opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,979,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 581,021 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

