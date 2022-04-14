Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to “Hold”

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

