Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to “Hold”

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIOX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

