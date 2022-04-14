Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) to “Hold”

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

