Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to Hold

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

TACT opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

