Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) to “Hold”

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

VectivBio stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

