Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.81 ($96.54).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($91.30) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ZAL opened at €44.14 ($47.98) on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($54.20). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.12.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

