Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,590. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

