Zelira Therapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 18th (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. The 1-175 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS ZLDAF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Zelira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is also involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

