Zelira Therapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 18th (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. The 1-175 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 18th.
OTCMKTS ZLDAF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Zelira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Zelira Therapeutics (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zelira Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.