ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $27.32 on Thursday. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

