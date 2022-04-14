ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Phillip Blundell Acquires 5,000 Shares

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Blundell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,900 ($7,688.30).

ZOO stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The firm has a market cap of £106.44 million and a P/E ratio of -30.13. ZOO Digital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.27.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.