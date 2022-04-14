ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Phillip Blundell Acquires 5,000 Shares

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Blundell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,900 ($7,688.30).
ZOO stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The firm has a market cap of £106.44 million and a P/E ratio of -30.13. ZOO Digital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.27.
