Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 135 at Berenberg Bank

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 230 to CHF 135 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF remained flat at $$131.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $117.84 and a 12 month high of $425.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.41.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

