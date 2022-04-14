ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.49. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

