ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.49. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.