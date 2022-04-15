-$0.12 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQNS opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

