$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Century Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $6,344,000.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $14.28 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

