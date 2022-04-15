$0.28 EPS Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,383,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.