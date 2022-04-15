-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 282.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. B. Riley reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of PRPL opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

