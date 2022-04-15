$0.38 EPS Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,837. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $45,748,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

