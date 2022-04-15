$0.46 EPS Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Lantheus posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.