$0.52 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

OPBK stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

