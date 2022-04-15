$0.67 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

NYSE NSA opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

