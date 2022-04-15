$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:AX opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

