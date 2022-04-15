$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $742.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.21. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.