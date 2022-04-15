$1.11 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.23. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of AL opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

