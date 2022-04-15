$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.19. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of GSBC opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $741.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.85. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

