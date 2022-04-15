$1.21 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.24. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $107,029,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,990,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

