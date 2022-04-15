-$1.71 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($1.11). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 271.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

CVNA opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average is $205.79. Carvana has a 12-month low of $97.05 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $219,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $13,869,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

