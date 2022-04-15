$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

RM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RM opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a current ratio of 27.76. Regional Management has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.