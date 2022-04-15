$100.85 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will report $100.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.30 million. AppFolio posted sales of $78.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $451.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.40 million to $452.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $541.35 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $543.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,767.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.81. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $150.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

