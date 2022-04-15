$123.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will post $123.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $512.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $575.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TNP opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

