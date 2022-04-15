$182.85 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will announce $182.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.60 million and the lowest is $176.26 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $122.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $754.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $782.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $814.92 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $853.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

