$2.88 EPS Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $11.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.53 to $12.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $355.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.33. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $281.45 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.85 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

