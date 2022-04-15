$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $13.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

TSCO opened at $228.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.54. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,044,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

