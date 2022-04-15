$22.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $22.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $88.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $90.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.85 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $96.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

CHMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

