2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TWOU opened at $11.84 on Thursday. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,361,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in 2U by 152.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 676,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,194 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,733,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

