$3.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) will post $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.95.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,623 shares of company stock worth $13,527,514. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $287.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

