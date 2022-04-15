$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will announce $3.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. AON reported sales of $3.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Shares of AON stock opened at $328.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. AON has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $336.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after buying an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.