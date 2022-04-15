$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $15.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.