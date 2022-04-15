$36.34 Billion in Sales Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to announce $36.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.58 billion and the highest is $41.01 billion. General Motors reported sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $154.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.40 billion to $162.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $164.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.18 billion to $172.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.