$379.22 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) to report sales of $379.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.77 million to $379.66 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $326.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

