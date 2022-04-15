3M (MMM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3M (NYSE: MMM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $167.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $186.00 to $161.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $118.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $147.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3M stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

