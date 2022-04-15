$4.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.55 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.65 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 41,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

