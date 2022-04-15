$4.89 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to post $4.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.80 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $20.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ GT opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.98. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

