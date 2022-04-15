$419.65 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) to report $419.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $393.85 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $500.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860,727 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

