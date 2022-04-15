$421.66 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will announce $421.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $452.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

