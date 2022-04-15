$5.11 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will announce $5.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.14 billion and the lowest is $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $21.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

