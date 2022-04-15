$5.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $5.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.08. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $10.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $30.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.03 to $34.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $43.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $57.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $507.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $486.74 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $570.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

